Mary Avanell Laxton, 94, of Springfield, formerly a resident of Pleasant Hope and Bolivar, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Woodland Manor, Springfield.
She was born Jan. 8, 1925, in Bolivar to Roma Neal and Elsie Mae Stewart Neal.
She was saved at the young age of 15.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Laxton; two sons, an infant son Harry Eugene Stalker and Roy Lee Stalker; five brothers, an infant brother Billy Dale Neal, Archie Neal, Sterling Hill and David Hill; and two sisters, Myrle Dean Purdy and Juanita Mincks.
Mary is survived by one daughter, Beverley F. Watson-Long of Springfield; a daughter in-law, Darlene Stalker of Chillicothe, Illinois; four grandchildren, Mary Jackson and husband Steve of Springfield, Brent Watson and wife Anita of Willard, Lee Watson of Willard, and Taunya Humbracht and husband Dan of Chillicothe, Illinois; nine great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren and three great-great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Don Neal of Bolivar; three sisters, Mary Jane Cantwell and JoElla Ashlock, both of Bolivar, and Shirley Beth Pate and husband JC of Stockton; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A visitation was Sunday, Nov. 17, at Pitts Chapel. Funeral services were Monday, Nov. 18, at the funeral home with Pastor Tom Maples officiating. Burial followed at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Bolivar.
Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
