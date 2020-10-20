Mary Cecil Young Holbrook, 76, of Bolivar departed this life unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.
She was born Aug. 5, 1944, near Bolivar, the daughter of Orvil Frank Young and Lena Mae Berry Young.
Mary was united in marriage to Ralph Ruckman in 1965. To this union were born two children, Jamie and Mari Beth. Although Mary and Ralph later divorced, the two remained lifelong friends until Ralph's passing in 2013.
Mary was saved at a young age and was a Christ follower the remainder of her days. She was known for her sweet, kind, friendly demeanor and was dearly loved by most who knew her.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, older infant sisters, Vivian and Virginia, and several aunts and uncles. She is survived by her son, Jamie Ruckman and wife Connie of Halfway; daughter Mari Beth Sellers and husband Teddy of Springfield; granddaughters Michelle Hall of Buffalo and Renee Ruckman of Halfway; grandson James Ruckman of Halfway; brothers Francis Young and wife Donna of Bolivar, Jay Young and wife Cindy of Bolivar; and sister Zella Duff and husband Charles of Fair Grove. Mary also leaves behind several beloved nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family, as well as an amazing group of friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a local DAV or The Wounded Warrior Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.