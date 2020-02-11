Mary Elena Pendergrass, age 86, of Pleasant Hope passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility, Bolivar.
She was born Dec. 21, 1933, in Strafford to John and Virginia (Mills) Willoughby.
She was united in marriage to George Wilson Pendergrass on Sept. 22, 1951.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Charles Willoughby; and a sister, Helen Bristow.
Mary is survived by her husband, George; one son, Rick Pendergrass and his wife, Rhonda, of Pleasant Hope; one grandson, Josh Pendergrass of Pleasant Hope; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Pitts Chapel. A graveside service was at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Rock Prairie Cemetery, Pleasant Hope, with Bro. Donald Lane officiating. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
