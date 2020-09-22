Mrs. Mary “Evelyn” Cossins, age 78, of Bolivar passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility Bolivar. She was born May 28, 1942, in Hill City, Kansas to Sherman T. and Edith Syphert.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband George Cossins; a daughter, Angela Decker; and two brothers, Vern and Johnny Syphert.
She is survived by her daughter Tiffany Quennoz; four grandchildren, Samantha Brown and husband Jesse, Allison Morgan, Dean Morgan and Olivia Quennoz; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
