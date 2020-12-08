Mary “Frances” Thomason passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Hospital. Frances will be laid to rest wearing her favorite pajamas by “Hello Kitty” and holding the ashes of her daughter, Jane, and her beloved dog, Sally. Frances was born Jan. 6, 1926, in Adonis.
She worked in Bolivar at the garment factory pressing clothes and later became a clothing inspector.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Martha Ahar; her husband, Tommy Thomason (U.S. Army veteran); one daughter, Jane Bencik; two brothers, Bradford and Lawrence Ahart, and two sisters, Willa Manes and Ruby Campbell.
Survivors include her sister Neta Gaddy and husband Verl Gaddy (U.S. Navy veteran), of Bolivar; her grandchild Brandy Petersen (actively serving U.S. Army veteran) and her husband, Todd Petersen, of Hawaii; her son-in-law, Andrew Bencik, and several nieces and nephews.
The burial will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Payne’s Cemetery. No funeral services or visitation will be held due to COVID-19. However, a celebration of life event will be held sometime next year with the date to be determined. A life celebration book will be created so if you have photos or stories that you would like to share, please email them to bfpetersen@icloud.com. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Warrior Canine Connection, which is a nonprofit organization training service dogs for Wounded Warriors, warriorcanineconnection.org/get-involved/donate/. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
