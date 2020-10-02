Marylea Vance, 96, of Buffalo passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Colonial Springs Healthcare Facility in Buffalo.
Marylea was born July 22, 1924, in Conway to Lee Silkey and Linus Cheek.
She married George Vance, and the couple had seven children together.
Marylea enjoyed raising chickens and crocheting. She had a love for caring for the elderly and spent time working at nursing homes in Bolivar and Buffalo.
She is survived by her children, George Vance (Connie), Billy Vance (Dottie), Diane Lee (Clark), Bobby Vance (Chris), Gary Vance (Katie) and Judy Cammeron (Lenard Beckman), and countless grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one daughter, Letha.
There will be a private family committal service at a later date.
