Matthew Canovi was born in St. Louis on Aug. 26, 1956, to parents Anthony Canovi and Lorraine Collins.
He passed away in an accident on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Springfield at the age of 63.
At the age of 19, he became a Marine, something he would remain proud of for the rest of his life.
After leaving the military, he earned his bachelor’s degree and began a career in police work in his hometown of St. Louis. From there, his career in law enforcement took him all over the world, with his family accompanying him on many of his adventures.
Later in life, he would start his own firearms and safety training company, Canovi and Associates. He hosted “The Gun Show Radio” on Saturday mornings on KSGF 104.1 for over a decade.
Matthew will be remembered as a horrible singer and dancer, but a great husband, father and friend to many.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Angela Green Canovi, and his children, daughter Carlina Canovi Lambert and son-in-law Nathan Lambert, sons Dominic Canovi and Nicholas Canovi; brothers Leonard, Tony and Dino Canovi; father-in-law and mother-in-law Ralph and Joyce Green; brothers-in-law Nick, Steve, Chris and Joe Green, along with many nephews, nieces and other close family members.
He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Canovi, and mother, Lorraine Collins Canovi; sisters Mary Ann Canovi Hallquist and Lorraine Canovi Perry; grandparents Giuseppe Joseph Canovi and Enrica Muratori Canovi, Italian immigrants of Modena, Italy.
Funeral services to celebrate Matt’s life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at Camp Niangua, 7627 State Hwy M, Niangua.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Freeway Ministries, PO Box 8655, Springfield MO 65801, or online at freeway-ministries.com.
Services are under the direction of the Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar.
