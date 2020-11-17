Maxine E. Young, 95, of Bolivar passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Parkview Healthcare in Bolivar.
Maxine was born Nov. 11, 1925, to John and Rose Etta Kelley in Cabool.
She was united in marriage to Bycel Young in 1945, and to this union one son was born, Dennis Young.
Maxine left school after she finished the eighth grade. She moved with her husband to Los Angeles, California, where she enrolled in night school and earned her GED. She went on to become a supervisor for the L.A. County Social Work Division.
She loved to crochet and had a vast collection of owls. Maxine loved all animals and had many pets she loved.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bycel; two brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her son, Dennis Young of Bolivar; grandson Tim Young and granddaughter Patricia Young; great-granddaughters Sara and Jessica and great-grandson Bradley; her sister, Nadine Kelley, and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Maxine were on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Humansville Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Pitts Chapel.
