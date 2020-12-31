Maxine Grimes, 83, of Humansville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:56 p.m. at Citizens Memorial Hospital.
Maxine was born Nov. 10, 1937 in Humansville to Harry F. and Nellie E. Welch Butcher. She graduated from Humansville High School in 1955.
Throughout her life, she worked at Humansville Truck Lines, Humansville Star Leader and Family Pharmacy of Humansville, at each place serving as a bookkeeper/secretary. The last several years, she has served as a Polk County election official.
In 1969, she married the love of her life, Raymond Grimes. After retirement, they enjoyed traveling with friends and loved camping in Branson at Treasure Lake (her second home), attending shows, and listening to gospel music at Silver Dollar City. She was so proud of her family and enjoyed supporting them in all their events from sports, music, academics and adventures in between. Nanny, as she was affectionately called, loved cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, Springfield Cardinals and the Humansville Tigers.
Maxine was saved at a young age and was baptized in 1970. She was a member of the Humansville First Baptist Church, where she attended faithfully, taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and helped with vacation Bible school. She loved the Lord, serving him faithfully by volunteering regularly and always sharing her faith with others and is now receiving her reward in Heaven. She was well liked and respected by all that knew her, and her loving nature and big smile will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Betty Green, brother-in-law Victor Green, husband Raymond Grimes, and nephew Robby Green.
Maxine is survived by one brother, Bob (Jeannie) Butcher; two daughters, Sherry (Dave) Roberson of Bolivar and Patty (Robert Lynn) Lancaster of Humansville; one son, Randy (Tiffany) Kauffman of Mansfield; two stepsons, Mike (Wanda) Grimes of Oswassa, Oklahoma, and Ed Grimes of Republic; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, plus numerous other family and friends who loved her.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at Butler Funeral Home, Humansville, with services at 11 a.m. with Rev. Danny Deckard officiating. Interment will be at Humansville Cemetery.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, we request everyone wear a mask.
Pallbearers are her grandsons and great-grandsons, Jason Billingsley, Justin Billingsley, Kris Kauffman, Robert Lancaster Jr., Zachary Winkler and Dylan Billingsley. Honorary pallbearers are her granddaughters, Amber Winkler, Jennifer Billingsley, Ashley Jones, Laura Barnes and Christi Grimes.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Humansville, PO Box 163 Humansville MO, 65674.
