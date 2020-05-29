All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
I was talking to my daughters-in-law about how their lives have gone these past weeks.
Both are employed by schools and have temporarily changed from their regular careers to now being full-time teachers and cooks at their own homes.
Abby tells me that she thinks she’s cooked more in the past few weeks than she had in her entire marriage.
Sara tells me that at least one of her children doesn’t think she should explore a career in teaching after life goes back to whatever the new normal will be. He apparently doesn’t think her teaching approach is conducive to a warm, fuzzy experience. Good thing she will still be needed as a school nurse!
My hat is off to each of them because this has certainly been a challenge for them, and I think they’ve nailed it.
The thing that I have noticed about being home more myself is the amount of plastics and tin cans to be recycled has increased dramatically. I feel sure that recycling centers everywhere will likely be overwhelmed with the mountains of items being donated.
At least I hope that is the case while I fully realize there may still be some people who do not recycle. (Gasp!) I would hate to think about the huge contributions to the landfill.
When you visit our local recycling center, please be patient and kind. Please be conscientious about the distance you put between yourself and your fellow recyclers. Let’s be careful with Ben, too! After all, I think he’s going to be extra busy.
The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each Thursday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon each Saturday. The location is just east of Mo. 32 and Rt. D in Bolivar.
They are accepting the same items as always. The complete list follows below for your convenience.
● Plastic: Plastics No. 1 and No. 2 are now being taken for recycling and no longer have to be sorted separately. Lids for those plastics are also accepted and may be left on the bottles.
● Aluminum: Aluminum cans need to be separated from other aluminum products such as foil, pie tins, etc. Having them already sorted will help because the beverage cans will go in a different bin than the other foil items.
● Tin cans: These are accepted, and you will be glad to know that you do not have to remove the labels if you would prefer not to.
● Glass: Glass recycling is easy, as you do not need to separate it by color. Clear and colored glass can be put in the collection container. Ceramics are not accepted.
● Cardboard: Your cardboard items do need to be flattened, but you don’t have to remove the staples. Cardboard cereal boxes and other clean boxes are fine, but no pizza boxes or other boxes with food scraps.
● Paper: Office paper, newspapers and magazines are accepted in the same bin.
● Books: Hardcover books can be bagged together, or the hardcovers may be taken off and put into the cardboard bin and the pages may be added to the paper bin. Corrugated cardboard only goes into the cardboard bin.
Here’s a couple of reminders:
● Other items that you wouldn’t necessarily think about being recycled are accepted. You may bring lawn mowers and small engines that have had their fluids drained, Christmas lights, wiring and/or electrical cords, automotive batteries, metal appliances including refrigerators, washers and dryers, freezers and metal shelving.
• All appliances need fluids drained prior to bringing them to the center. Freezers and refrigerators also need refrigerants pumped off ahead of time. VCRs are also accepted.
You may also take your cardboard to Community Outreach Ministries. It can be dropped off at 320 S. Market St. in Bolivar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
Remember to be kinder, more tolerant and patient, and maybe even throw in some smiles to those you come in contact with. It’s been a little rough on everyone lately, but we’re tough. We’re going to make it through.
