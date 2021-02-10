The following candidates will face off in the Bolivar mayor's race in the Tuesday, April 6, municipal election. These candidates were invited to provide a photo and answer the following question: Why should voters cast their ballots for you instead of your opponent(s)? Responses were limited to 100 words, and some have been edited for length or clarity.
Amira Siddiq-Gerry
A vote for me is a vote for sidewalks, crosswalks, streetlights, new lanes, and other sorely needed updates to our community. A vote for me is a vote for growth and development, new jobs, new businesses, and an ambitious drive to build a brighter Bolivar. I chose to move my family to Bolivar because of the strength I saw in this community. Bolivar is a town of faith, freedom, and family, and I am asking you to have faith in me. I ask for your vote so that we can work together to build a brighter Bolivar.
Christopher D. Warwick
My wife and I chose Bolivar as our home after graduating from BHS. We are raising our four children here. We started a small business here. We have been a part of Bolivar, and Bolivar is part of us. I have seen Bolivar grow strong over the past 30 years and look forward to the opportunity to continue that growth as mayor.
I enjoy serving our local community: 4 years as Bolivar alderman, Ward 4; 2 years mayor pro-tem; 4 years Bolivar mayor. Other community leadership skills: 19 years Bible teacher, 4 years volunteer youth sports coach.
