The following candidates will face off in the race for Bolivar's Ward 2 alderman in the Tuesday, April 6, municipal election. These candidates were invited to provide a photo and answer the following question: Why should voters cast their ballots for you instead of your opponent(s)? Responses were limited to 100 words, and some have been edited for length or clarity.
Dusty Ross
The BH-FP did not receive a candidate profile from this candidate.
Mike Ryan
I’ve been a listening ear to citizens and worked hard to ensure they felt valued. Worked to understand the role of the city government, ensure we’re making wise financial decisions. Kept the citizens, needs of the city at heart and will continue to do so. Continue to hold the office with great integrity, look for growth, encourage and support street repairs, be a wise overseer of the recently acquired Rec Center and see success of sports and recreation programs, make sound, wise investments with dollars acquired from sale of water and sewer, pave road of financial success for the future.
