Ronnie McNew
The BH-FP did not receive a candidate profile from this candidate.
Susan Sparks
I have lived in Polk County for the last 32 years and know through experience, that tax based emergency services are crucial for the continued safety of our citizens. As producer of our annual Country Days event I’ve developed a strong working relationship with both city and county government which will make for easy communication with all parties involved.
Speaking of communication, if you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me at 770-1989. I will do my upmost to answer them. Thank you for your interest in our 911 services and I’d appreciate your vote.
