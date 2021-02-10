The following candidates will face off for two seats on the Fair Play Board of Aldermen in the Tuesday, April 6, municipal election. These candidates were invited to provide a photo and answer the following question: Why should voters cast their ballots for you instead of your opponent(s)? Responses were limited to 100 words, and some have been edited for length or clarity.
Steve Bruce
I have much experience that could be utilized in the area of growth for Fair Play. I’ve held both the Alderperson and the Mayors position in the past for the City. My wife Karren and I have lived in the City for over 40 years, and have spent countless hours trying to improve the City. We own our home, rental property, and a small business in Fair Play. We’re here to stay. I’m always available for questions should any arise. I thank you in advance if I am fortunate enough to receive your vote, but exercise your right and vote!!!
Martha Marshal
After two terms as alderman, we’ve turned the corner on several issues I know have plagued the city. After learning of unfortunate issues that caused a loss of several thousand dollars, we’ve implemented new procedures to ensure accountability. In addition, we’re addressing poor living conditions in the city by hiring a code enforcer. There are other items we have in process, and I’d appreciate the vote of our community so I may be part of seeing those come to fruition. I have no agenda other than making our city a better place for the community to live and raise families.
Vi Patterson
Lifetime resident of Fair Play. School Fair Play. College Springfield. I had business in Fair Play for 20 years. I am board member of Bell Management. Sincere concerns for all citizens and focus on decisions made in best interest of all. Well acquainted with the needs of Fair Play. I would be honored to serve you. I have experience, promptness, honesty and compassionate. I would appreciate your vote.
Dewey Rumfelt
I’ve been a resident of Fair Play since 1978 and bring a lifetime of many occupations and skills to our city. I've been married for 42 years to the same woman, and we’ve raised 3 sons, all graduated from Fair Play High School. I'm very interested in improving our community and am actively involved in our local car club (County Line Cruisers), only want to promote new business to our community as well as support existing ones. I'm a retired Army Veteran serving 22 years, which allowed me to travel extensively and work with a very diverse group of people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.