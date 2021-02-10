The following candidates will face off in the Fair Play mayor's race in the Tuesday, April 6, municipal election. These candidates were invited to provide a photo and answer the following question: Why should voters cast their ballots for you instead of your opponent(s)? Responses were limited to 100 words, and some have been edited for length or clarity.
Larry Daniels
Greetings ... my name is Larry Daniels, and I am enthusiastically running to be your next mayor. Why? Currently I'm serving as an alderman on our city board, with several years of experience. I will bring stability and honesty to the office. If major issues arise, you will be notified and given a chance to attend a board meeting to express your opinions. All issues will be presented to the board for discussion and vote. My goal is for total transparency. I will treat every situation without prejudice. I would appreciate your vote on April 6th to serve as your mayor.
David Vincent
In the past 2 years as Mayor, with the help of City Council and staff many positive things have happened. The theft of City funds ($120,000.00) from Aug. 2014-April 2019 has been found and prosecuted, annual external audits have been implemented, accounting system corrected, have come into compliance with DNR on water and sewer systems, Bond reserve now fully funded, we have a 40 hr/week Police Officer, adopted Building Codes and have a Code Enforcement Officer. New businesses have and are coming. If these are important to you and you want them to continue vote for me.
