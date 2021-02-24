The following Polk County candidates will face off in contested races in the Tuesday, April 6, municipal election. These candidates were invited to provide a photo and answer the following question: Why should voters cast their ballots for you instead of your opponent(s)? Responses were limited to 100 words, and some have been edited for length or clarity.
Paula Bradford
If elected to serve as your board member, I will bring to you my commitment of making our district my top priority. I offer several years of experience and know what it takes to get the job done. As your board member I will continue to make decisions that have a positive impact regarding our children’s education. I will continue to fight for funding along with supporting the needs of our community, staff, faculty and administration. I believe in a diversified board and putting our children’s needs first while demonstrating our core ethics and values that Fair Play represents.
Trampus Harmon
The BH-FP did not receive a candidate profile from this candidate.
Kim Vincent
As a dental hygienist I’ve served in board positions as well as president of several professional boards. I’ve worked with youth in Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts as well as a high school community service group. Grew up in a rural agricultural area. I’m open to new ideas to promote the school, administration, teachers, staff and students to continue to succeed and grow. My goal is to ensure that all students have the same opportunity to excel in their academic goals, and to be a steward for the taxpayers of the district to continue to keep the school district financially transparent.
Caleb Whaley
The BH-FP did not receive a candidate profile from this candidate.
