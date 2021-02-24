The following Polk County candidates will face off in contested races in the Tuesday, April 6, municipal election. These candidates were invited to provide a photo and answer the following question: Why should voters cast their ballots for you instead of your opponent(s)? Responses were limited to 100 words, and some have been edited for length or clarity.
Scott Grant
For the last six years it’s been a pleasure to serve on Marion C. Early’s School Board. I’ve spent four years serving as school board president. Made it a priority to work for what's best for students and teachers, worked to listen to teachers and stay up-to-date on current issues, needs. As a graduate at MCE, it’s an honor to be part of continuing the tradition of excellence. Serving as a member of the school board is an honor. Voting for me, you’re voting for the future of students, the voices of teachers and continued success of our school district.
Abbie Mabary
I am a proud graduate of Marion C. Early. My husband and I both attended MCE from kindergarten through high school. We have four kids who are students in the district, ranging in age from early elementary through high school. I am very invested in the success of Marion C. Early. I feel that MCE is on a great path and, if given the opportunity to serve as a board member, it would be my goal to help the district continue to excel. I would love to see continued academic growth and would work to promote activities for all students.
Josh Reed
The BH-FP did not receive a candidate profile from this candidate.
