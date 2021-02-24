The following Polk County candidates will face off in contested races in the Tuesday, April 6, municipal election. These candidates were invited to provide a photo and answer the following question: Why should voters cast their ballots for you instead of your opponent(s)? Responses were limited to 100 words, and some have been edited for length or clarity.
Brandon Buckle
The BH-FP did not receive a candidate profile from this candidate.
Tracy Polk
I have been on the school board for three years and have seen the changes to the security of the buildings for students, staff and faculty and we need to work on improving the academic progress of our students for their future career pathways. In my career as a skills/training supervisor with workforce development I know the value of education. Education is gaining knowledge, skills, values, morals and beliefs. Educators and students need our support to improve their learning process and then those skills can be applied to their future.
Joshua Steele
I’m seeking the Pleasant Hope School Board position because being an active community member is important to making our school and area productive. Though the city government plays an integral part in bringing commerce and tax revenue to the community, the school system has a stake in their future. I have a background involving fiscal auditing which is beneficial in determining best fiscal practices. The teachers of the district are working to shape productive future community members. I want to put students and teachers in positions to succeed because their role affects the vitality of the community and its future.
