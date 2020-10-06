Michael Grant “Mikey” Brown, age 46, of Halfway passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Springfield.
He was born March 27, 1974, in Springfield to Carl Richard and Dona Sue Phillips Brown. He was a lifelong resident of Polk County, graduating from Bolivar High School in the class of 1992.
Mikey worked for a number of years at Polk County Road and Bridge. He transitioned to full-time farming in 2016.
He was united in marriage to Debbie Scott on Aug. 27, 2016. Currently, he was employed at Hawk Fertilizer. He was a member of the Polk County Cattlemen's Association.
He enjoyed horseback riding, fishing and hunting. His passion was raising beef cattle and being outside. Most of all, he loved his family and friends; he was a “family man.”
Mikey is survived by his wife, Debbie, of the home; his parents, Richard and Dona Brown of Bolivar; a daughter, Taylor King of Springfield; his sister, Michelle Wheeler and husband Taz of Bolivar; nephews Tim and Seth Childers, and Slade Williams (Shania); nieces Forrest Hulette (David), Matty and Salem; as well as cousins, other relatives and many friends.
A celebration of life service was at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Pitts Chapel, with Pastor Gray Nordon officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Salem Cemetery, Cliquot. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
