On Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2020, Michael Kim Carter, loving husband and father of three, passed away at the age of 63, in his home.
Mike was born on Aug. 18, 1957, in Springfield to Vernon and Elma Jean McColm Carter.
Mike was saved on Sept. 1, 1975, at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church and joined Sept. 7, 1975.
He graduated from Halfway High School in 1975. He worked for Independent Electric in Springfield for 30 years, then was able to farm, which was his passion.
On April 18, 1976, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Rhonda G. Stogsdill Carter. To this union, three children were born.
Mike was a wonderful husband, father and papa. He always put family first and was willing to do whatever work was needed to provide and take care of them.
He is survived by his loving wife of the home; his daughters, Judiann Sutt and husband Troy of Flemington, and Kimberly Foster and husband Jason of Morrisville; a son, Michael Carter and wife Melissa of Halfway; grandchildren Zachary and Madison Sutt, Ireland and Aidan Foster, Michael, Keaton and Brantley Carter, Caltin Maxwell and husband Cody, Bubba Howe and great-grandson Fletcher Maxwell; a sister, Jane Francka and husband Raymond of Bolivar; a brother, Mark Carter; his mother-in-law, Mary Lou Stogsdill of Weaubleau; sisters-in-law Darwina Stewart and husband Wendell and Roberta Bledsoe and husband Eddie; and his aunts, Willa Strader and Nelda Carter, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Jean Carter; his father-in-law, Darwin Stogsdill, and a sister-in-law, Carol Brewer.
He will forever be missed by many, and although his time here with us feels like it was cut short, he will forever be near to so many through the memories he left us with, knowledge he shared and the life he lived.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, for family and close friends.
Arrangements for Mike are under the care and direction of Butler Funeral Home.
