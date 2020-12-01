Michael Leon Palmer, 67, of Walnut Grove passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Mike was born on July 7, 1953, to Lewis and Florence Palmer.
In his senior year in high school he first saw the love of his life and after three years of dating, Mike and Jenny Forshee married in 1975. To this union three children were born.
Mike graduated from Marion C. Early High School in 1971. After graduation he attended College of the Ozarks and ended up completing his degree from Drury University in 1985.
Over the years he worked for Frisco Railroad, Paul Mueller Co, Cardinal Scale Co, Litton Industries and retired from Hobart Food Equipment Company, after 22 years of service due to health problems. During all of this time Mike and his family were engaged in raising beef cattle in the Polk and Greene County areas. Mike was an active member of the Walnut Grove Masonic Lodge.
Mike is survived by his wife, Jenny Palmer; children, Matt Palmer and wife Kelly, Amy Lane and husband Danny, Lindsey Palmer; grandchildren, Easton, Haven, Oliver, Judd, Aiden; cousins, Cindy Chesher and Rick Palmer; nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Palmer; sister, Glenda Egan.
Funeral services were Monday, Nov. 30, at Morrisville United Methodist Church, Morrisville, with burial following in Oakville Cemetery, Morrisville.
