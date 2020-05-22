Michael “Mike” Dean Brumfield, 57, of Flemington departed his earthly life on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 7:58 p.m. at Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
Mike entered this life on Nov. 5, 1962, at El Camino Hospital in Mountain View, California.
Mike is the only son of Dixie Janine Bennington and H. Dean Brumfield.
Mike resided with his parents and sisters in Milpitas, California, until moving with his family to the state of Missouri in 1972.
Mike attended elementary school in Milpitas, California, Springfield and Sarcoxie, Missouri. He attended Sarcoxie High School, Sarcoxie, and Willard High School, Willard.
Mike was a diesel mechanic for most of his adult life. Mike cherished spending time with family, the lake and fishing.
Mike is survived by his father, Dean Brumfield, Flemington; his childhood sweetheart and mother of his three children, Connie Brumfield, Morrisville; one daughter, Nicole “Nicky” Feind, Morrisville; and two sons, Jeremy (Sheena) Brumfield, Strafford, and Chase (Shelby) Brumfield, Morrisville. His beautiful children blessed him with eight grandchildren, Kaylee (Trey) McDaris, Zoey Feind, Hadley Feind, Cooper Brumfield, Cale Brumfield, Claire Brumfield, Huck Brumfield and Oakley Brumfield. In addition, Mike is survived by two sisters, Cheryle (Jeff) Ragsdale, Seneca, and Donna (Kenny) Chandler, Monett. In addition, Mike is survived by aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceding Mike in death were his mother, Dixie Brumfield; his maternal and paternal grandparents, Lula and Oscar Bennington and Hubert and Dena Brumfield; two uncles, Don Brumfield and Ray Bennington; and one brother-in-law, Mark Straw.
Arrangements are under the direction of Holden Funeral and Crematory, Sparta. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Monday, May 25, at Rondo Baptist Church.
Mike is deeply missed by all who knew him. He leaves a legacy in the lives of those he loved.
