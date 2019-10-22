Michael Royce Kelley, 72, of Wheatland passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his home.
He was born Nov. 17, 1946, in Modesto, California, the third child of Royce N. and Odie M. Pilgrim Kelley.
Michael served three years in the U.S. Army.
On May 1, 1967, he married Rachel Corrine Lopez.
He worked for Thomas Construction until he retired with his wife, Rachel, of 51 years.
He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and hunter. He loved fishing, classic cars and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Royce and Odie Kelley, and his daughter, Summer Kelley-Gideon.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Rachel Kelley; his son, Michael Kelley; daughters Rachael Sawyers and Shawna Witt; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were Sunday, Oct. 20, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel with the Rev. Don Kelderhouse officiating. Burial was in Gardner Cemetery, Wheatland, with military honors provided by the Galmey V.F.W. Post #9638 under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
