Mildred Tatom of Bolivar died peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the age of 100.
She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 60 years, the Rev. Bill Tatom. She leaves a daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Jack Ammerman, of Boston, Massachusetts, and a granddaughter, Abigail Ammerman, of Bethesda, Maryland.
Born in Benton County to Harlo and Cora McGranahan, she moved with her parents to Bolivar in the 1930s. She graduated from Bolivar High School and then-Southwest Baptist College before continuing her education at then-Southwest Missouri State Teachers College.
Her primary vocation, however, was as a pastor’s wife. She and Bill served churches in Missouri, Arizona, California and Arkansas — but retired to Bolivar. Even in her final years as a resident of Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility, she continued to be a friend and encourager to many.
A memorial service was held at First Baptist Church on Friday, Sept. 18, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to First Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.