Minnie Francis Gamel, 76, of Halfway went to be with her Lord and Saviour the evening of Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Francis was born to the late Warren and Verian Shadwick on Jan. 26, 1944.
Francis graduated from Halfway High School in 1961 and became a certified nursing aide in 1973.
She married the late Gary Gamel on May 20, 1961, and they lived together in Boonville for 38 years before retiring and relocating back to Halfway in 2003.
Francis enjoyed crafting, crocheting, loving on her pets, watching true crime shows and, as she would say, piddling outside.
Francis is survived by two daughters, Judy Barnhart (Donald) of Boonville and Cherie Miller (Jay) of Louisville, Kentucky; one son, Scott Gamel (Valerie) of Boonville; one foster son, Scott Reynolds (Sandy) of Pilot Grove; two sisters, Jean Oldham (Lee) of Halfway and Ann Stewart (James) of Rimby; one brother, Jerry Shadwick (Pam) of Halfway; eight grandchildren, Michael, Courtney, Scottie, Garrett, Whitney, Avry-Claire, Brayden, Jayden; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Gary, in 2014, her sister June and granddaughter Adley Rose.
Francis was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but wonderful memories.
John 14: 1-4 — “Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also. And you know the way to where I am going.”
Visitation and a funeral for Minnie Francis Gamel were Monday, March 9, at Pitts Chapel, Bolivar. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
