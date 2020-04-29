A missing Bolivar man has been located by law enforcement.
According to Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison, Roy Adam Albin, 71, was found safe in Camden County at around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
He had been missing from his home in the 2200 block of East Aldrich Road, Bolivar, since around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 28.
Previous coverage
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Bolivar man.
According to Sheriff Danny Morrison, deputies are looking for Roy Adam Albin, 71, who’s been missing from his home in the 2200 block of East Aldrich Road, Bolivar, since around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 28.
An endangered silver advisory was issued Tuesday night.
Morrison said Albin left in his vehicle — a 2014 red Dodge Ram pickup with Missouri license plate 8CC-NO9 — in an unknown direction and headed toward an unknown destination.
He said Albin is 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has thinning gray hair and hazel eyes. Albin also has a gray beard.
When last seen, he was wearing a black coat with hunter orange lining, a denim shirt and jeans, Morrison said.
The silver advisory said Albin suffers from a heart condition and mood disorder.
Morrison said deputies have been searching for Albin since his family reported him missing this evening.
The advisory said Albin's wife last saw him at their residence around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. When she returned home around 2 p.m., she discovered Albin had left without his heart medication.
According to previous coverage, Albin went missing a pair of times in October 2019 and was found later in other states — once in Oklahoma and once in Mississippi.
Anyone with information related to Albin should immediately call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 777-3911.
