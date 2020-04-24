Monique Louise Davis, 71, Springfield passed away on Tuesday, April 21, following a long illness.
She was born Feb. 7, 1949, in Long Beach, California.
She was a graduate of Aurora High School and attended Springfield Beauty Academy. She worked as a hair stylist and later in the healthcare field.
She was interested in the study of gemstones and the legend surrounding some of them. She enjoyed movies, music, yard sales and most of all the time that she spent with her beloved companion animals over the years.
Although she was homebound during the last part of her life, she greatly enjoyed the company of the people who came into her home. Monique made friends easily due to her kind and generous nature. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Benny Earl and Allie Mae Mahaffey of Aurora; brother-in-law Thomas Strand of Springfield; half-brothers Bill Carver and William and Bette Carver, all of Las Cruces, New Mexico; half-sister Carolyn Moore of Clifford, North Dakota; and her second family, Jesse and Roberta Van Zandt and John Van Zandt of Springfield.
She is survived by her sister, Mauna Loa Strand, as well as Jane Van Zandt and Bill Fields of Springfield; half-brother Mark Carver, Kimberly Carver, Leslie Carver of Las Cruces, New Mexico; and several very good friends.
A graveside service will be held at Reed Cemetery in Halfway under the direction of Butler Funeral Home of Bolivar. A register book will be available to sign at Butler Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made in Monique's honor to the Springfield Humane Society.
