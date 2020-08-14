The City of Morrisville is now under a boil order.
Morrisville Mayor Dustin Kessler said the order comes after a water main break at around 4 p.m. in front of the Marion C. Early school district agriculture building near the corner of College and Early streets on Friday, Aug. 14.
The boil order will remain in effect until further notice, Kessler said.
He said the line was around 60 years old and broke when a fire hydrant was opened to flush the line.
"Unfortunately, we ended up having to dig up one of our only paved streets in town that we just had paved about three years ago," he said.
Kessler said crews completed repairs to the broken line around 8:15 p.m. Friday evening.
He said repairing the break was difficult, bringing to light one reason the city is working to upgrade its water system.
"We had to repair the water main 'live' because there are very few shutoff valves for the lines or they are buried," Kessler said.
The mayor said he met with an engineer and representative from the United State Department of Agriculture this week "to go over some preliminary details on the project."
He said he hopes to have a bond issue on the April 2021 ballot.
What should I do during a boil order?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following advice regarding boil orders:
- Use bottled or boiled water for drinking and to prepare and cook food.
- If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes), then allow it to cool before use.
- Boil tap water even if it is filtered.
- Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.
- Breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option. If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if available.
Handwashing
- In many situations, you can use tap water and soap to wash hands.
- Be sure to scrub your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and rinse them well under running water.
- If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Bathing and showering
- Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.
- Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.
Brushing teeth
- Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water. Do not use untreated tap water.
Washing dishes
- If possible, use disposable plates, cups and utensils during a boil water advisory.
- Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if the water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit (65.55° Celsius), or if the dishwater has a sanitizing cycle.
- Sterilize all baby bottles.
- To wash dishes by hand:
- Wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water.
- In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water.
- Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute.
- Let the dishes air dry completely before using again.
Laundry
- It is safe to wash clothes as usual.
Cleaning
- Use bottled water, boiled water or water that has been disinfected with bleach to clean washable toys and surfaces.
Caring for pets
- Pets can get sick by some of the same germs as people or spread germs to people. Provide bottled or boiled water after it has been cooled for pets to use.
- If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes), then allow it to cool before use.
- Boil tap water even if it is filtered.
- Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.
Caring for your garden and houseplants
- You can use tap water for household plants and gardens.
