A Bolivar man faces a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing another man in the early morning hours Monday, March 23.
According to online court records, Michael James Ybarra Jr. of Bolivar is charged with class A felony first-degree murder and felony armed criminal action in Polk County Circuit Court.
Officers responded to the 200 block of West Buffalo Street at around 5:30 a.m. Monday, March 23, for shots fired, the probable cause statement said.
When they arrived on scene, officers found a man “deceased on the floor inside the house," City Administrator Tracy Slagle previously said.
Polk County Coroner Melissa Britton identified the victim as 35-year-old Josh Phillips.
Ybarra was arrested at around 9:30 a.m. in the 100 block of College Street without incident, a police department news release said.
Chief Mark Webb said the location of the arrest is "just about two blocks from where the shooting happened."
Bolivar PD has worked in conjunction with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and prosecutor’s office, the release said.
