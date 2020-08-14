Myrtle A. Crippin, 107, of Marceline died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Pershing Memorial Hospital.
Myrtle Augusta Crippin was born to Gus and Jennie Larson on April 28, 1913, near Ethel. On March 14, 1936, she married Eugene Crippin.
Myrtle is survived by her son, Dr. Richard and Mary Ellen Crippin, Marceline, and her daughter, Joyce and Dr. Phil Prater, Laurie; four grandchildren, Connie and Pat McMannus, Springfield, Tricia and Don Vogt, Columbia, Dr. Jessica and Brandon Teter, Fayette, and Lee and Lori Haney, Sedalia; four great-grandchildren, Kalie, Blaise and Julianna Vogt, and Miles Lee Haney; stepgranddaughter Olivia Smith; and sister Joan Clark of Ethel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Crippin, her parents, two brothers, Albert and Edwin Larson, and three sisters, Esther Turner, Ruth Larson and Margaret Larson.
Funeral services were Friday, Aug. 14, at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with burial in the Masonic Cemetery, Bucklin. Memorials may be made to the Masonic Cemetery and mailed to Delaney Funeral Home, 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline MO 64658.
