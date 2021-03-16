Nathaniel "Nate" A. Mueller, age 35, of Wheatland passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Cox South Medical Center, Springfield. He was born March 26, 1985, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Jon A. Mueller and Susanne L. Shattuck Mueller.
He had served in the U.S. Army from June 16, 2004, through Oct. 21, 2007. He was currently serving as investigator for the Hickory County Sheriff's Department. He was a member of the
Order of the Silver Spur and a lifetime member of the Galmey V.F.W. Post #9638.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Mueller.
Survivors include his wife, Darla Mueller of the home; his parents, Jon and Suzanne Mueller of Grayling, Michigan; a daughter, Hope Hooten of Wheatland; three brothers, Sean Mueller of Grayling, Michigan, Joshua Mueller of Austin, Texas, and Isaac Mueller of Grayling, Michigan; and two granddaughters Syriana Hooten and Thalia Hooten.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel with the Rev. Chandler Jackson officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the Galmey V.F.W. Post #9638 under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
