Neil Graham, 72, formerly of Pleasant Hope, went home to Heaven on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. He was born June 10, 1948, in Micanopy, Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carla Graham, and five children, daughter Julie Hoover and husband Eddie of Bolivar, son Jonathan Graham and wife Samantha of Ocala, Florida, son Brandon Graham of Ocala, Florida, son Chad Graham and wife Marlla of Orlando, Florida, and daughter Chelsea Kirkpatrick and husband Kyle of Ozark. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Justen Hoover and wife Caitlin, Andrew Hoover and wife Ashley, Caleb and Kaden Hoover, Taylor and Emry Graham and Pheonix, Rayne and Ali Kirkpatrick, and four great-grandchildren, Blake, Kasen, Whitley and Chase.
Services were Monday, Nov. 9, at College Road Baptist Church, Ocala, Florida. A second military service will be at a later date.
