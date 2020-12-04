Nelson Wright Jr., 85, of Republic, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Copper Rock Healthcare, Rogersville. He was born Oct. 24, 1935, to William Nelson and Euna Marie Eddington Wright.
He graduated from Everton High School in 1953.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served from September 1958 to August 1960.
He was united in marriage to Nancy Sue McDonald on May 26, 1963.
Nelson worked at Lilly Tulip until his retirement in 1999, and farmed the family farm during and after retirement. He later worked for Manheim delivering cars. He loved playing pool, traveling to bluegrass festivals, hunting, fishing and gardening. He never knew a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Nancy; and two brothers, Roland and Carl Wright.
Nelson is survived by his children, Sandra Flynn (Lonnie) of Springfield, Melinda “Mendy” Barnes (Kenny) of Nixa, Marie Imbeau of Republic, and Jeff Wright (Aliona) of Ozark; 13 grandchildren, DJ Flynn, Shelby Adams, Samantha Flynn, Mike Barnes, Kaylee Steele, Madison Pohlsander, Gabby Barnes, Caydie Imbeau, Kyle Wright, Erica Wright, Silas Tayrien, Alexas Tayrien and Liam Wright; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Glendal Wright (Alice) of Kyiv, Ukraine; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Wright of Mt. Vernon; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Ray Springs Cemetery, Everton. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
