Netta Lucille Harris, 81, of Halfway passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Parkview Care Facility in Bolivar.
Netta was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Rich, as well as her loving husband, Doyle Harris.
Netta is survived by her son, Vernon Harris, and her daughter, Mary “Dena” Sanner and husband Larry. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Pamela Myers and husband Mike, Jennifer Proctor and significant other Matt Gann, and Amber Harris; as well as her great-grandchildren, Kiersten, Katie, Kenzi, Alyssa, Summer, Autumn, Adison, Wyatt and Chloe.
Netta enjoyed her life immensely and found joy in simple daily activities. She loved to cook for her grandchildren, playing games, and most of all, naps. She will be dearly missed.
