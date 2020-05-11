All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
No doubt about it, COVID-19 has put a new face on motherhood for most of the nation’s moms.
Shut in the house day-after-day with kids, likely with a husband forced to work at home and probably a job of her own to get done besides care for her own tribe, mom is stretched thinner than cellophane over meatloaf.
Faced with home-schooling older kids, entertaining babes and preschoolers, cooking three meals a day and refereeing countless sibling bouts, she barely has time to deal with her own cabin fever, let alone commiserate with her usual friends or workplace peers, if she can even get on the computers or other media.
Home life under the restrictions of the coronavirus is like something mom has never seen, but it’s not exactly something new. It’s more like something old.
It’s more like I imagine life on the Kansas prairies for a 19th century sodbuster mother. Our pioneer grandmothers knew isolation easily equal to that of today’s social distancing, spending weeks alone with a half-dozen or more children to tend, husbands sometimes off for days on distant jobs or trips to the nearest towns for supplies. Sure, they had their communities of farm families, but neighbors did not live right next door. Farms were linked only by wagon trails, and communication with family and friends back East was infrequent and possible only by mail.
Our pioneer grandmothers, whether Kansas soddies or Ozarks hillfolk, were resourceful and self-reliant. Their descendants — today’s moms — are proving themselves of the same hardy DNA as they pilot their families through this COVID-19 crisis.
Because of my own isolation, I don’t talk to many firsthand. But I am encouraged by the moms I see in the media — moms creating games for their children, getting them outside to exercise, guiding them through online schooling, and in many cases going to their jobs in health care and other essential services, even if it means being apart from their families.
In my mind, they are all heroes in the war against COVID-19.
Closer to home, I talk often with my daughter Melissa in Springfield, a school nurse assistant, now forced to stay home with my son-in-law, their adult grandson and his special-needs uncle. Her principal comment — not complaint — is how much she has to cook every day for her small band of hearty eaters, while also preparing other non-allergenic foods for herself.
On the other side, Martha’s daughter Cassie is home with three kids, ages 8 months to 8 years, as well as a CPA husband working from home, while Christie is shepherding her family, as well as a flock of homeless folks, through her Connecting Grounds church.
Even closer to home, Martha’s mom is secure in a duplex in Buffalo, and the only mom I have these days. We’ll celebrate Mother's Day with her from at least 6 feet distant, but at least face-to-face.
As in most every other family, we won’t see our other mothers — Melissa, Christie, Cassie and Janet (Kyle’s bride in Pennsylvania), other than through social media of some sort. But we celebrate their motherhood, just the same, and the host of grandchildren they’ve blessed us with.
There’s no denying this Mother’s Day will be unlike any we’ve ever known or hope to see. All our mothers may as well be isolated on distant prairies too wide to cross, but thanks be to God for the hardy pioneer DNA of all our dauntless mothers on this pandemic frontier.
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net. © James E. Hamilton, 2020.
