Art Sync announces show winners
Art Sync Gallery & Gift recently named winners of its Inspirational Art Show:
John Gillett, Bolivar, first place, "A Quiet Place,” pastel.
Cindy Rhoads, Bolivar, second place, "Ore Wagon."
Jesse Grimes, Nixa, third place, "Mountain Majestic."
During the event, Darian Jobe also won the door prize, "Bunny" by Patty O'Connor.
Quackenbos to join SBU’s Christian Ministry faculty
David Quackenbos will be joining the faculty of the Courts Redford Division of Christian Ministry as an assistant professor of Christian ministry for the Fall 2021 semester.
“After a nationwide search, the Lord has blessed us by bringing Dr. David Quackenbos to SBU,” Matt Kimbrough, head of the Division of Christian Ministry and assistant provost for spiritual formation, said in a university news release. “David is a man of God who cherishes Scripture and faithfully serves the local church.”
Quackenbos comes to SBU from Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where he has been an instructor in the School of Divinity since 2016. After a 20-year career in the U.S. Navy and retiring as a Naval Commander in 2008, God called him to the field of Biblical studies, the release added.
"My wife and I are thrilled to be making the move to Bolivar,” Quackenbos said in the release. “We have truly seen God’s hand in the entire application and decision process, which included the opportunity to meet many of the wonderful faculty and staff of SBU. For over a decade, I have felt a strong call on my life to teach Biblical studies, especially the Old Testament. I am grateful for the chance to continue this journey at a university so committed to teaching God’s Word. We look forward to joining the Bearcat family this fall!”
Quackenbos has a bachelor’s degree in history from Duke University and a master’s degree in history from Old Dominion University. He completed a Master of Arts in Old Testament and a Master of Divinity in Advanced Biblical Studies from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, North Carolina, in 2012. He completed a Ph.D. in Biblical studies with an emphasis in Old Testament studies from SEBTS in 2019.
“While on campus, David interacted with SBU students, faculty, administrators, and trustees, all of whom noted his unique amiable and approachable nature,” Kimbrough added. “I am confident that David's expertise in Old Testament studies and passion for teaching will motivate the next generation of SBU students to value the entire Bible as the foundation for faithful Christian ministry. We are thrilled to welcome David and Barbara to the SBU family this fall.”
Quackenbos will teach primarily in Biblical studies, especially courses related to the Old Testament and Hebrew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.