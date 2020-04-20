SOUTHWEST BAPTIST UNIVERSITY will honor May 2020 graduates through online ceremonies at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16.
On-campus commencement ceremonies — one for graduates receiving associate degrees, one for bachelor degrees and one for graduate degrees — originally scheduled for May 15 and 16 have been moved online due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Typically, we would celebrate your extraordinary milestone with formal commencement ceremonies on the Bolivar campus,” SBU President Eric A. Turner told graduates in a video released Tuesday, April 14. “However, with the uncertainty created by COVID-19, we cannot set a date for a postponed in-person ceremony with any degree of confidence — especially for an event as large as commencement.
“This is a time for the University to affirm the Lord’s calling on your life as you begin the next chapter. It's important for us to commission you now so you can impact your communities during a time when the world needs what you have to offer. Now more than ever, the world needs compassionate, caring Bearcats. The world needs you.”
Graduates will receive more information by email about how they can participate in the ceremony.
“I am excited about new technology we are using to bring your special moment to life,” Turner added. “Your commitment to learning and completing your degree will be recognized in a very special way.”
All graduates will receive a package with their regalia and other mementos. May 2020 graduates also are being extended a special invitation for an in-person celebration during SBU Homecoming Saturday, October 3.
For more information about commencement, visit SBUniv.edu/Commencement. To watch Turner’s video message to graduates, visit SBUniv.info/May20Graduation.
UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL MISSOURI recently announced its dean’s lists. Several local students, according to a UCM news release, earned spots on the lists.
From Bolivar — Ashton C. Miller, 4.0 dean’s list.
From Goodson — Aspen S. White, 3.5 to 3.99 dean’s list.
From Humansville — Cassandra R. Rodenbaugh, 4.0 dean’s list, and Cierra L. Rodenbaugh, 3.5 to 3.99 dean’s list.
MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY recently released names of its 2019 fall graduates. Local students included on the list are as follows:
From Bolivar — Phillip Alexander, Bachelor of Science in animal science; Larin Burns, Bachelor of Science in animal science; Lucia Cercea, Bachelor of Science in health services; Kayla Johnson, Bachelor of Science in biology; Gavin Morris, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in elementary education; Lucian Polocoser, Bachelor of Science in accounting; Jo Smith, Master of Science in early childhood and family development; Cheyanne Wheeler, Bachelor of Science in agricultural business; Hannah Winder, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in history.
From Brighton — Megan O'Leary, Bachelor of Science in construction management; Miranda Robertson, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in health services.
From Halfway — Mariah Viles, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education.
From Humansville — James Pierce, Bachelor of Science in general agriculture.
From Morrisville — Misty Lane, Bachelor of Science in professional writing.
From Pleasant Hope — Brandon Jones, Master of Science in project management; Lynsey McKnight, Bachelor of Science in child and family development; Lauren Roberts, Bachelor of Science in communication.
