Niculai Andron, age 85, of Bolivar passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, in his home surrounded by family. He was born March 19, 1936, in Romania to Dumitru and Eugenia Andron.
He was united in marriage to Rucsanda Rotare on April 23, 1963, and to this union 13 children were born.
Niculai is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rucsanda, of the home; 12 children, Liliana Burcusel and husband Grigore of Michigan, Mike Andron and wife Anna of California, Rodica Trufin and husband Mircea of Arizona, Daniel Andron and wife Adriana of Michigan, Cornel Andron and wife Vickey of Missouri, Nicolai Andron and wife Rodica of Missouri, Christina Mocan of Michigan, Camelia Steiner and husband Reed of Missouri, Christian Andron and wife Ileana of Michigan, Elena Hamdar and husband Mark of Michigan, Florin Andron and wife Rachel of Missouri, Alice Andron of Michigan; as well as 60 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren.
Services for Niculia will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
