Despite numbers reported by the state of Missouri and information circulating via social media and other news sources, Polk County does not have a third confirmed case of COVID-19.
According to Michelle Morris, Polk County Health Center’s administrator, the center received a report yesterday of a third case, but an investigation revealed the person does not live in Polk County.
“We contacted the state to notify them that they live in another county, and after further investigation, it still has not been updated in the state system,” Morris said.
Morris said she has again contacted state officials to have the number corrected.
As of Saturday night, May 23, Polk County has had two confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Polk County’s first case was announced Tuesday, April 7, while the second was reported Friday, May 15.
Per previous coverage, the first person who contracted the virus has recovered.
In both cases, the health center said those with the virus did not have contact with others in the community.
Reducing risk
To reduce risk and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Polk County Health Center previously encouraged people take the following basic preventative measures:
Stay home, especially if sick in order to keep from passing illness to others.
Practice physical distancing of 6 feet when in public places.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
