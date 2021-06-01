Norma Robertson, 87, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; her children Buddy, Gary and Roger Stoops; her brother, Jack Terhune; her father, Jack Terhune; and her mother, Mildred Sanders.
Norma is survived by her children Debra Johnston, Mark Robertson, Antoinette Robertson-Konye, Steve Robertson, 20 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, with Rosary services to begin at 7 p.m. at Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3, at Resurrection Cemetery.
