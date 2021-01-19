Norman Leon Lay, age 80, a minister of the gospel and resident of Wheatland, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. He was born March 30, 1940, in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late Seibert and Virginia Garrett Lay.
He was a graduate of Eastern High School in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1958. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and commissioned both the USS Independence and USS Kitty Hawk in 1959 and 1961, respectively. After his military service, he enrolled at Trinity Bible College in Dunedin, Florida, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in religious education in 1972.
The Rev. Leon Lay most recently pastored at First Baptist Church of Urbana and Fair Grove Baptist Church, as well as other churches in Arizona and Florida.
Leon loved sports, gardening, reading, hunting, fishing and cooking. He loved to collect Puma knives, golfing paraphernalia, coins and lighthouses.
He will be greatly missed for his sense of humor, words of wisdom, Bible instruction and love for others.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Dean Lay.
He leaves to mourn his passing his loving wife, Reba Lay of Wheatland; his nine children and their spouses; his three sisters and one brother; 17 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Memorial services were Saturday, Jan. 16, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel with the Rev. James Jarvis officiating with full military honors provided by the Galmey V.F.W. Post #9638 under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.