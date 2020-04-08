Numbers talk — what do they say?

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
For those working at the Polk County Health Center, numbers speak volumes.
Nearly every day for the past three weeks, as the spread of the new coronavirus has dominated the world’s attention, the center has shared numbers on its Facebook page.
The number of positive cases. The number of persons tested. The number of negative results. The number of test results pending.
The center announced the county’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 in a post on Tuesday morning, April 7.
The post said 204 people had been tested for the virus with 185 negative results. Nineteen results were pending.
Michelle Morris, the health center’s administrator, says her team shares this information “to help communicate to the public what resources are available locally for testing and to share the number of people in the community that were being served.”
Indeed, the numbers focus very specifically on local testing — they only represent testing done by Citizens Memorial Hospital.
Morris says the data, provided by CMH, includes Polk Countians tested at the health system’s facilities.
“In partnership with CMH, we felt that this information would be beneficial to let the community know that there was testing available in the community and that people had access to those resources if needed,” she says.
CMH recently announced it had expanded its COVID-19 testing, offering patients drive-thru testing with a doctor’s order in Bolivar, virtual visits and a COVID-19 hotline.
Morris says the health center doesn’t have access to information from CoxHealth or Mercy in Springfield.
Both Cox and Mercy operate emergency rooms and hospitals in Greene County. However, Mercy also operates a multispeciality clinic, including primary and urgent care, in Bolivar.
“I am sure that they would provide that information if they were able,” Morris says. “However with their service region being so large, I am not sure that information is available. As CMH is our local provider and we have an established partnership with them, it was an easy way to share local information with the community.”
CoxHealth’s Kaitlyn McConnell echoes Morris, saying she doesn’t know if there’s “a way to break out the numbers” of Polk County residents tested for COVID-19 at a Cox facility at this time.
Sonya Kullman with Mercy, on the other hand, says the health system does provide essential numbers to the county’s health center as it continues to navigate the novel coronavirus pandemic.
She says Mercy notifies the health center about pending tests, as well as both positive and negative results.
“So the numbers the health department is giving you should include anything from Mercy, as well,” she says.
Kullman adds that when Polk County residents are tested, “they’re instructed to self-quarantine until the results come back.”
While the health center’s data only includes CMH’s numbers, Morris says if Polk County has a positive case of COVID-19, regardless of where the test was completed, the health center will get the results.
Morris says the total number of Polk County residents tested for COVID-19 is a difficult statistic to track.
“It is almost impossible for Polk County Health Center to know all the places that individuals go for health care,” she says. “We are fortunate in this region to have CMH as a provider. However, as we are only a 30 to 40 minute drive to Springfield community, members are able to seek care there, as well.”
While she says the health center doesn’t “have to share the numbers” if they are not useful or are confusing, Morris adds the decision to provide community members with the local numbers “was made in partnership with CMH to share with the community what resources are available and the outcomes that we were seeing.”
Morris says her team communicates daily with CMH.
“They complete reports for each patient that they test, and when they receive those results, that information is shared, as well,” she says.
It takes four to seven days to get test results, Morris says.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services updates data, including the number of positive cases per county, each day on its website at health.mo.gov.
One day at a time
Morris says her staff is working hard to keep up with the changes brought on by the county’s response to the new coronavirus.
“It is exhausting, both mentally and physically, for our staff,” she says. “We are taking calls as early as 4 a.m. and as late as midnight.”
She says social media “has added an entire new level of response that we have not worked with in the past,” and the number of conference calls staff “participate in are endless.”
Morris says while staff members are highly-trained and educated, they “constantly struggle to have enough funding and resources to provide the programs and services needed for the community.”
“Missouri ranks 50th in the nation for funding to support local public health agencies,” she says. “So with the addition of the pandemic, we are not able to hire additional staff to assist or obtain resources needed to help our community.”
Morris says the health center has been able to respond as it has because of the staff’s dedication.
Even with the best laid plans and preparations, responding to a global pandemic is no easy task, health center educator Carol Bookhout says.
“Decisions that you make with partners when discussing the scenario are much harder to make when real life events happen,” she says.
Bookhout says staff began having conversations about the new coronavirus “before it ever came to the United States.”
“We were in discussions during staff meetings about what we might face if it came to the U.S.,” she says. “When the virus entered the U.S. and the president began taking action, our plans became more and more specific.”
Bookhout says Morris worked to gain knowledge, reading “everything she could about the virus and how it acts, learning from what other countries had learned and participating in conference calls for statewide planning.”
Wanita Lister, who is one of the center’s nurse practitioners, worked alongside Morris to keep health center staff up-to-date on new information about the novel coronavirus.
Missouri’s first case was reported on Saturday, March 7, and the health center was “in full swing” by Wednesday, March 11, Bookhout says.
“Our office was instructed to reduce all outside presentations and scale back travel,” she says. “It was all-hands-on-deck.”
Two days later, Morris and staff organized a countywide information meeting with leaders to discuss preventing and battling the virus’ spread, Bookhout says.
In the coming week, the health center restricted its services, halted all travel for its employees, issued a recommendation for self-quarantine for those who traveled outside of southwest Missouri and addressed community concerns, Bookhout says.
“At this point, we were meeting twice a day, beginning and end of day, to update staff on the current status of the state, our county and share questions, information and trouble-shooting ideas,” she says.
Staff also organized drive-thru services and helped clients receiving Women, Infants and Children benefits navigate new procedures.
“Our clients’ needs were at the forefront of our minds each day,” Bookhout says.
At the same time, Morris and the center’s epidemiological team “were beginning to research the processes that would be required for following up on residents who were tested in our county,” Bookhout says.
She says they’ve also spent time “following any patients who were reported as self-quarantined.”
The staff works to “trace their contacts in the event a positive test was detected,” Bookhout says.
“They have followed many residents in Polk County to answer questions and provide information as they waited for test results or voluntarily chose to stay home after traveling,” she adds.
She also says health center staff is working with Polk County’s Community Connections to man a helpline — where people can connect with services from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 777-7411.
The center has spent many hours collaborating with multiple organizations throughout the county, like the school districts, county and city government, emergency management and first responders, chambers of commerce, higher education and health care providers, Bookhout says.
“In addition to contact with leadership, we field questions from the public to clarify state, county and city orders, provide accurate information and share resources,” she says.
While Polk County’s organizations are stretched thin and “working around the clock,” Morris says the health center has “great partners in the community.”
“We feel very fortunate to have them on their side responding with us,” she says.
Bookhout says despite their best efforts, “there is never a time when you can think you have it figured out and you know what to do” because of constantly changing information.
“Many hours were spent learning procedures and organizing systems,” she says. “Although we all know what role to play and we work well together, there are always parts of the process that are beyond our control and unexpected. We must be flexible, adjusting to new information constantly.”
