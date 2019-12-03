Nyle Gaddy passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the age of 76.
He was born April 15, 1943, in Bolivar, Missouri to Huston and Grace (Tuttle) Gaddy. He was the youngest of eleven.
Nyle was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, seven sisters, his in-laws, and two brothers-in-law.
Nyle is survived by his wife of 55 years, Georgia Gaddy; one son, Jason Gaddy of Colorado; two daughters, Trisha Case (Jeff) of Pleasant Hope, and Danielle McNeil (Paul) of Colorado; two stepchildren, Tony Hill of Springfield, and Tina Feast of Bella Vista, Arkansas; two brothers, Verl (Neta) Gaddy of Bolivar and Wayle Gaddy of Clinton; nine grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
