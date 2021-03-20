The City of Bolivar isn’t the only local entity with an upcoming ballot question in the Tuesday, April 6, municipal election.
As the BH-FP previously reported, Bolivar voters will have the chance to extend the city’s mayoral terms.
Voters in the City of Morrisville, the Central Polk County Fire Protection District and the Humansville Special Road District will also make decisions that will impact the future of funding and term limits for those entities.
Central Polk County Fire
Voters in the Central Polk County Fire Protection District will decide whether to levy an additional 30 cents per $100 assessed valuation to the district’s current tax, which is about 30 cents and was set in 2013, fire district board chairman Sammy Bowden said.
Bowden said board members voted to place the question on the ballot because additional funding is needed to cover the cost of the district’s growing needs due to the county’s increasing population and the district’s incorporation of the Polk Rural Fire Department in 2018.
“We have outgrown our tax,” he said. “We felt at this point we need to upgrade the tax. The equipment is getting more expensive. The standards continue to get higher, and we’ve grown in area.”
Bowden said the additional funding would help the district purchase upgraded and newer equipment, pay for upkeep on its current equipment and eventually hire personnel “for at least daytime service, if not 24-hour service.”
City of Morrisville
Like the City of Bolivar, Morrisville will also ask voters to extend its mayoral terms. It will also ask to extend the terms of its aldermen and city collector.
All terms, if approved, would be four years. The terms for each office are currently two years.
Mayor Dustin Kessler said the city has had only one contested election since 2008, prompting the discussion to change term limits.
“Each year, the city must make public notices in the newspaper, take care of election paperwork and additional steps to stay in compliance with the law,” he said. “Changing the term of office from two to four years would reduce the amount of election work and expenses the city must endure, considering it is very likely there would be an unopposed election, according to past elections.”
Humansville Special Road District
The Humansville Special Road District will ask its voters to approve a renewal of its 35-cent tax levy per $100 valuation for the next three years.
“Basically, all it is doing is renewing the levy that has been on there for several years,” board member David Sandgren said. “It’s not an increase. We’re just asking to renew it so we can continue to work on the roads.”
Non-election question
Five communities in Polk County will ask their voters to consider a “non-election” ballot issue for future elections.
The ballots for the villages of Aldrich and Halfway and the cities of Humansville, Morrisville and Pleasant Hope ask for authorization from voters to “forego annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election.”
Kessler said the issue is a recurring one for cities, which must pass the measure every six years to keep it in effect.
“Anytime we have an election, it costs the city a significant amount of money depending on what is on the ballot,” he said. “In April 2012, the city had to cover the cost of the entire election to have an election for three unopposed candidates that were the only ones on the ballot and 10 to 15 people showed up to vote.”
As the BH-FP previously reported, in communities where the measure is approved, thousands of dollars could be saved by not having to file for an election, however voters will miss any opportunity to vote for write-in candidates.
