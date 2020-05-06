On the mend

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
As the state and county have initiated recovery plans this week, Bolivar’s local hospital is following suit.
According to a news release, Citizens Memorial Hospital and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation is lifting its temporary restrictions placed on elective surgery and outpatient procedures due to the new coronavirus.
The health care system started scheduling elective and outpatient procedures for non-high risk patients Monday, May 4.
Patients who wish to schedule their elective surgeries or procedures should contact their clinics, the release said.
"We are beginning a gradual process of returning to normal operations," Gary Fulbright, CEO/executive director of CMH and CMH Foundation, said in the release. "Over the next few weeks, many of our hospital and clinic services will be returning to more normal business while still adhering to strict safety protocols for employees, patients, residents and visitors."
In a phone interview Monday, Fulbright told the BH-FP that CMH providers are eager for things to return to normal.
“It’s been challenging for everyone, especially physicians,” he said. “It’s impacted some specialities more than others. They’re highly trained and skilled in what they do, so they’re anxious to get back to doing those things.”
Fulbright said the community’s been understanding while waiting for services to return.
“We hope they’re realizing we’re trying to do the right thing,” he said. “It can be hard to decipher what the right thing is. We’re trying to balance not spreading the virus and getting people the services they need.”
With the COVID-19 crisis, Fulbright said CMH “had to put so many things on pause.”
He said his fear, in turn, has been that some people had to delay their care, either out of necessity or caution.
For instance, he said one surgeon alone postponed surgeries for 30 patients.
“Those people are, no doubt, in pain and want to get back to a more normal life,” Fulbright said. “We’re ready to get our patients back and take care of those people.”
Polk County’s avoidance of the worst-case scenario could make the transition back to normal easier.
“When we started all the restrictions in early March, we said it’ll be nice if we get through this and say we overreacted,” Fulbright said. “We’ve been so fortunate in this part of the country, especially in Polk County, to have low infection rates.”
Those low rates factor into CMH’s choice to reopen elective procedures.
“The decision is part of CMH's plan to resume services, which was developed based on numerous national, state and local guidelines,” the release said.
The release said CMH’s multi-phased approach to COVID-19 recovery follows guidelines by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, and additional governmental regulatory agencies and local Polk County plan.
CMH long-term care facilities will continue to operate with current visitor restrictions in place, the release said.
“In compliance with CMS, DHSS and federal and state guidelines, visits to our long-term care facilities and residential care center are prohibited,” the release said.
Also, all senior living facilities will continue using enhanced precautionary measures to minimize risk to residents.
Employees will continue to be screened and continue to wear surgical masks provided by CMH, and residents will be encouraged to wear cloth masks if appropriate, the release said.
"We are prepared to pause nonessential surgeries and procedures if there is a surge in the COVID-19 virus," Fulbright said in the release. "Our top focus will continue to be patient, resident and employee safety, and we will remain vigilant and prepared."
Finding help
On Monday, Fulbright said diminished services and procedures over the past few months have “affected all hospitals,” including CMH.
He said CMH has operated at around 60% of its normal capacity.
In comparison, Fulbright said, the Mayo Clinic health system has reported functioning at around 35% of its normal capacity.
However, rural hospitals, like CMH, are getting help from federal and state programs, like the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
While it’s not “dollar for dollar,” Fulbright said, CMH has already received “some help to compensate for lost revenue.”
He said lawmakers recently passed additional legislation to help rural hospitals.
“We’re expecting some funding but don’t know how much that will be,” Fulbright said.
He said CMH has every intention to continue growing post-pandemic.
“We will have to be looking at the dollars,” Fulbright said. “A lot depends on the amount of relief we get. We’re very thankful for relief efforts. Without that, it would have been very devastating for us and other rural health care providers.”
He said CMH is also thankful for local support.
“We’ve had excellent support from local government officials and other local entities,” Fulbright said. “We’ve had lots of offers of support. It’s been a very difficult time in lots of respects.”
He encouraged the community to continue that support by following recommended guidelines.
“We continue to encourage the community to remain safe to help control the spread of the virus,” he said.
