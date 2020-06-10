All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Bolivar High School boys golf coach Jason Hines said he’d envisioned the spring 2020 season as a chance for his four seniors to lead the team and set the best examples for the younger players looking to take on leadership roles in the future.
Instead, all Liberator spring sports teams, including boys golf, track and field, boys tennis and girls soccer saw their seasons canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Individual athletes deal with hardship when they lose a season, especially their senior season, to injury,” Hines said. “But in this instance, for entire senior classes throughout the state to lose their senior season of a sport or activity, is devastating. … I'm just genuinely sad and disappointed for all seniors losing out on those memories.”
But, a series of scheduled summer games and tournaments could help the seniors on those sports teams find some closure for their high school careers.
Bolivar and area schools have already set up baseball games starting this week. Find the schedules online at BolivarMoNews.com.
“Each senior who would have represented Bolivar this season is a class act with strong character,” Hines said.
Hines’ four seniors — Seth Batten, Alex Russell, Kinser Rooffener and Corey Siegfried — will play a tournament at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield on Wednesday, July 22, hosted by Springfield Public Schools.
Bolivar soccer coach Steve Fast said his team will play a home scrimmage against Lebanon on Thursday, June 11. The boys team plays at 6 p.m., and the girls team plays at 7:30.
Seniors on the team include Aries Wilson, Ashtynn Russell, Aurora Fox, Maude Henenberg, Annie vanHoornbeek, Madison Austin and Annabelle Ramirez.
Fast said four seniors have committed to playing so far.
“I am looking forward to seeing the girls compete one last time on the BHS field,” Fast said. “They have been an integral part of our program the past four years and have made huge contributions to our success.”
R-1 activities director Todd Schrader said no summer track meets have been scheduled but added the district is still working to schedule additional summer events.
Liberator tennis has the opportunity to play a final, seniors-only tournament Tuesday, July 21, in Springfield, Schrader said.
The team’s 2020 seniors include Josh Francisco, Parker McClard, Ethan McClure, Ben Roker, Draeden Thompson and Caleb Webb.
Coach Nathan Rothdiener said the team hasn’t committed to playing at the tournament yet.
“I think most of the guys have resigned to the fact that their competitive playing days are over,” he said.
Still, Rothdiener said, the group left their mark on the program.
Hines echoed his colleague. The class of 2020 won’t be forgotten, he said.
“I have learned a lot about coaching golf from this group, and I know these seniors will continue influencing young golfers who are developing an interest in the game. I am so proud of this group and how they have handled themselves through this trying time.”
Fast also noted his seniors’ impact on the program and their younger teammates.
“It will be fun to see them compete against another school in a scrimmage, and we look forward to watching them play with their underclassmen teammates once more,” he said.
Hines said he hopes his group takes a lifelong interest in the sport, seeing as it’s one many continue to play through adulthood.
For now though, he said the program’s sights are set on Wednesday, July 22, and one last chance to walk the fairway in blue and gold.
“They all have extremely bright futures and, with one tournament left to play, I know they are going to make the most of that moment,” Hines said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.