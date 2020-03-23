The Bolivar Police Department is searching for a suspect after he allegedly shot and killed a man in Bolivar Monday morning.
The suspect is a Hispanic man with a mustache and beard. He has the number 13 tattooed on his face, Bolivar City Administrator Tracy Slagle said.
"He's still at large," she said.
Slagle said officers responded to the 200 block of West Buffalo Street at around 5:30 a.m. Monday, March 23, for shots fired.
When they arrived on scene, they found "a white man deceased on the floor inside the house," Slagle said.
She said the investigation is ongoing.
This is a breaking news story. Find more updates as they become available at BolivarMoNews.com and future issues of the BH-FP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.