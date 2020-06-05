All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
The Department of Social Services has announced Missouri Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program households are now able to use an Electronic Benefit Transfer card to purchase eligible foods online.
Currently, according to a DSS news release, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service has approved two retailers, Amazon and Walmart, for online purchasing. DSS said it will provide additional information if other grocery retailers are added.
Online purchasing is a permanent option for Food Stamp/SNAP participants, the release said. To get started with online purchasing, Food Stamp/SNAP participants just need to connect directly with the online retailer. However, the release said, Food Stamp/SNAP benefits cannot cover any delivery fee or other associated charges.
The release said as of April 30, 752,315 Missourians or 360,937 households receive Food Stamp/SNAP benefits — “a new record for a one-month increase in Missouri’s Food Stamp/SNAP caseload.”
In March, 660,628 individuals, or 311,401 households, participated in the program.
“This new option allowing SNAP households to purchase eligible foods online will relieve some of the stress Missourians face related to COVID-19 and improve access to good nutrition,” Jennifer Tidball, DSS acting director, said in the release. “The turnaround time for making SNAP online purchasing a reality has been exceptional, and I thank all involved parties who worked quickly and very diligently to help Missourians who continue to struggle with the impact of COVID-19.”
In addition, the release said, the USDA also approved a request to extend disaster household distribution from May 7 through June 6. The distribution is a response to “the impact of COVID-19 on food resources for low-income Missourians and gives food banks and food pantries greater flexibility to meet the continuing nutritional challenges in their communities,” the release added.
For more information, visit dss.mo.gov or call 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636. Missourians can apply for services 24/7 online at MyDSS.mo.gov or by sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov or by fax to 573-526-9400.
