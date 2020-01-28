Oralew “Pinky” Pinkerman, age 86, of Buffalo passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Bolivar.
He entered this life on Oct. 21, 1933.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
The family is planning a memorial service in the spring of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.
