On Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, Orienne Oleta Koll, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 105 years and 10 months at her home. She was born on April 20, 1915, to Sam and Bertha Kerchevall in Moberly.
She was united in marriage to Elmer Carl Koll on Jan. 10, 1935. From this union, three children were born.
After retiring from farming, Elmer and Orienne spent many happy winters in Texas making many friends from around the country. She loved spending time with her family, fishing and playing games. Orienne was a long time member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church before moving to Bolivar to be near family. Orienne was a loving mother, grandmother and a friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all.
Orienne is survived by a son, Richard and wife Jo Ann Koll of Lincoln; two daughters, Joyce Moeller and husband Gene of Climax Springs, and Sandra Hoover and husband Joe of Bolivar; nine grandchildren, Rick (Annette) Koll, Rob (Dana) Koll, Pam (Richard) Fifer, Greg (Tresa) Boles, Lori (Rick) Young, Dana (Gary) Worley, Derek (Barrie Ann) Welborn, Deanna (Byron) Moore, Stacie (Ronnie) McNew; 23 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Elmer Koll, on Oct. 26, 2007, a grandson, Ryan, her six siblings and their spouses.
Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Dickey Funeral Home, Harrisonville. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at the funeral home with burial in Orient Cemetery, Harrisonville. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, Pleasant Hill.
